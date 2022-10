Three people suspected of stealing from the La Vergne Walmart are being sought by detectives.

On October 2, 2022, a man and two women entered the Walmart on Murfreesboro Road and stole some electronic items. They left with the unpaid items in a black sedan, possibly a Toyota.

Anyone with information on this case, or anyone who can identify the suspects, is asked to call the La Vergne Police Department at (615) 793-7744 or call Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-STOP (7867).

MORE CRIME NEWS