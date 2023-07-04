OBITUARY: Ronald Corzatt

Ronald Corzatt, age 87, passed away June 30, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Martinsville, Ohio and a resident of Rutherford County. Ronald served in the United States Air Force. He worked at Nissan and after retirement delivered flowers for Murfreesboro Flower Center.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley Corzatt and Mazie Marcela Frederick Corzatt. He is survived by his wife, Hattie Corzatt; sons, Ron (Deanna) Corzatt, Tim Corzatt; step-son, Daryl Chumley; daughters, Christine (Wendell) Almonrode, Dixie (Keith) Whetsell; brothers, Larry Corzatt, Richard Corzatt, and Dana Corzatt all from Martinsville, Ohio; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM at Coleman Cemetery with Joel Young officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

More Obituaries