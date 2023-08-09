OBITUARY: Roger Stanley Jones

Roger Stanley Jones, age 64, passed away on August 6, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked on small engine repair.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, WillIE Jones, Jr. and Virginia Katherine McCormick Jones; wife, Suzie McElroy; brother, Barry Ward Jones; and sister, Violet Wilma Jones Capps.

He is survived by brothers, Jimmy Ray Jones, Rex Warren Jones, Ronald Stewart Jones; and sister, Sarah Jones

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Friday, August 11, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Donnell Cemetery, with Jim Powers officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home to help the family with cost of his funeral.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

