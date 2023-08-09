OBITUARY: Josephine Chapman Bills

Josephine Chapman Bills, age 84, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on August 5, 2023.

She is survived by her daughters Bonnie (Robert) Mullican, Patricia Apple, grandson Taylor (Sheree) Mullican and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Dan Bills, infant daughter Kelly Irene, parents Melba and Joe Loyd Chapman.

She was a native of Lewisburg, TN, graduate of Marshall County High School and a member of Kingwood Heights Church of Christ in Murfreesboro, TN.

In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. www.stjude.org

Visitation will be 10:00 AM Wednesday until the Funeral Service at 12 noon Wednesday, Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN with Brother Ronnie Kleine officiating. Graveside service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday at Lone Oak Cemetery, Lewisburg, TN. www.woodfinchapel.com

