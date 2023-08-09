OBITUARY: Lindy Gerlinde Stem

Lindy Gerlinde Stem, age 60, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at her residence.

She was born in Crailsheim, Germany and a resident of Rutherford County.

She worked as an IT Tech in nursing services at Alvin C. York Medical Center for 32 years.

Lindy was preceded in death by her father, Douglas Stem; and grandparents, Houston and Pauline Stem.

She is survived by her mother, Agnes Jager McGill; sister, Cindy Crawford; special friend, Dianne Seab; niece, Nicole (David) Kennedy and several grand nieces and grand nephews.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM until time of chapel service at 3:00 PM, Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Mr. Gary Petty officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery in Christiana with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/