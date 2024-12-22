OBITUARY: Robert Thomas “Bob” Littlejohn

Robert Thomas Littlejohn “Bob”, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by all of his family on December 17, 2024 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

He is survived by his beautiful wife, Diane, of 57 years and two children, Dr. Laney (Shaunda) Littlejohn of Grenada, Mississippi, and Alyson (Kirk) Helton of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, his grandchildren, Collins (Mikayla) Helton, Sara Wylie (Miller) Armstrong, Reid (Hanna) Littlejohn, Ady Layne (Jacob) Wright, Hannah Littlejohn, and Carter Steagall. He is also survived by five great grandchildren, Easton, Wyatt and Logan Helton, and Carson and Malcolm Littlejohn, and his twin sister, Betty Littlejohn-Schultz.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Ruth and William Wylie “W.W.” Littlejohn and his brother Laney.

Bob loved God, his country, his family, and his dogs with all of his heart. He was known to all those who loved him as BopJohn. He could fix anything and his favorite tool was duct tape. He was a lifelong diehard Mississippi State fan, having been born on the campus as his dad was a dean. He followed in his dad’s footsteps to become a CPA, where an audit took him to Jacksonville, FL and led him to meet his bride of 57 years. Their love blessed them with 2 children, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren and one on the way. In his latter years he had begun song leading again at the Almaville Church of Christ, and he loved seeing his kids and grandchildren serve in their respective churches. Bob left his earthly home Tuesday evening with Diane, his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids by his side.

He will be missed more than words can ever express. We love you, Bopjohn!