OBITUARY: Pamela Leigh King

Pamela Leigh King, age 61, of Smyrna, TN, RAN into the arms of Jesus to her Heavenly home December 18, 2024, with her family holding her hands.

A celebration of Pam’s precious life will be held at Crossway Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, TN, Friday, December 20, 2024. Visitation is at 11AM and service at 12 noon. A family burial will take place at the family’s community cemetery in Greenvale, TN.

Pam was born in Murfreesboro, TN, at the same hospital as her sister Kim and both her niece and nephew. She attended Third Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, TN, most of her life.

Pam graduated from Bellwood Baptist School in 1981 and attended MTSU for 2 years. She was an animal lover and took great care of her little black poodle Touche’ and many cats over the years. In her early years, she adored babysitting at Third Baptist Church’s nursery, as well as for beloved families. Often she would spend her earned income on toys for those children. It gave her great joy to love each one.

Excitedly, Pam no longer has the need for oxygen, orthopedic boots, or a wheelchair. She navigated her physical challenges since birth and spread grace, love, and joy with everyone who crossed her path.

She was a beloved companion to her devoted mother for 61 years. They listened to southern gospel music, watched sermons, and were prayer warriors for anyone who shared a need.

Pam is survived by her mother, Maxine Lester King of Smyrna, TN; sister, Kim King Stone (Andy) of Eagleville, TN; niece, Rebecca Stone Wyse (Cole) of Murfreesboro, TN; nephew, Eli Benjamin Stone of Murfreesboro, TN; cousins, Wanda Holmstrom of Hendersonville, TN; Elaine Dinkins of Murfreesboro, TN; Chris Lester of Birmingham, AL; aunt, Cindy Lester of Decatur, AL; very special friend, Cathy Woods.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Linsey King, Sr. and her brother, Robert (Bob) King, Jr.

Pam would want you to know about Jesus, her Lord and Savior. She would want everyone to join her in Heaven!