Start the New Year with Self Care at A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa

As the new year begins, there’s no better time to commit to a resolution focused on you. At A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa, we help you prioritize self care in 2025 with expert services designed to relax, refresh, and rejuvenate. Whether it’s glowing skin, a refreshed hairstyle, or moments of pure tranquility, our team has everything you need to make this your best year yet.

This January, let self care take center stage in your life with resolutions inspired by A Moment’s Peace.

Self-Care Resolutions for 2025

Glow with Radiant Skin

Start the year with skincare routines that truly deliver results. Our Signature Facial, which includes non-invasive skin resurfacing treatments, leaves your skin looking and feeling its best. Our age-refinement facials use DermaBuilder to smooth fine lines and wrinkles for those focusing on anti-aging.

You can also indulge in our Moor Mud Aromatic Wrap, which detoxifies your skin with nutrient-rich mud, or try our Body Glow treatment, a luxurious blend of salts, herbs, and nutrients that exfoliate and refresh your entire body.

Need guidance for your at-home routine? A consultation with our skincare professionals will set you up with the perfect products to keep your skin vibrant and glowing year-round.

Indulge in Nail Care

Your hands and feet work hard every day—they deserve some pampering! Regular manicures and pedicures not only enhance nail health but also give you the chance to relax and unwind.

Whether you prefer a natural finish or creative nail art, our technicians bring your vision to life. Plus, the hand and foot massages included in your service offer an added layer of relaxation that’s simply irresistible.

Relax and Recharge with Massages



The stress of daily life can take a toll on your body and mind. Regular massages are an incredible way to reset, offering benefits like reduced cortisol levels, decreased anxiety, and improved overall well-being.

Our massage menu includes a variety of services, from Swedish and Hot Stone Massages for deep relaxation to Craniosacral Therapy and Headache Relief Massages for targeted care. Each session is tailored to help you feel balanced and renewed.

Refresh Your Look with Hair Care



Nothing boosts confidence quite like a great hairstyle. With regular appointments for trims, conditioning treatments, and color services, you’ll keep your hair healthy, vibrant, and split-end-free throughout the year.

Looking for the ultimate in hair care? Our Kerastase product line includes everything you need, from nourishing shampoos to styling treatments, ensuring your hair looks flawless every day.

Commit to Year-Round Wellness



True self care is a lifestyle, not a one-time indulgence. Make time for monthly spa visits, establish healthy routines, and give yourself permission to relax. A Moment’s Peace is here to support you on every step of your wellness journey.

Start Your Self Care Journey Today

2025 is your year to shine, and A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa is your perfect partner in self care. Book your appointment online or call us at 615-224-0770 to begin your journey toward relaxation, confidence, and renewed energy.

This year, prioritize yourself—you deserve it!

