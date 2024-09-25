OBITUARY: Robert Rains

Robert Rains, age 70, passed away on September 22, 2024 at his residence.

He was born in Memphis and a resident of Rutherford County. He retired as manager of United Stationers (Essendant) for 49 years. He loved fishing and a die hard Kansas City Chief fan.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Alberta Stone Rains; and brother, Merle Rains.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Rains; son, Zach Rains; daughter, Summer (Jason Rigsby) Rains; and grandchildren, Haley Rigsby, Sable Rigsby and Lawson Rains.

Celebration of Life will be 2:00-5:00 PM, Sunday, September 29, 2024 at The Fountains at Gateway, Murfreesboro.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

