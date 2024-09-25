OBITUARY: Mary Frances ‘Fran’ Wright Dean

Mrs. Mary Frances “Fran” Wright Dean, age 90, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

She was born August 5, 1934 in Nashville, TN to the late Alex and Mary Elizabeth Wright.

Mrs. Dean was a graduate of North Nashville High School. She then attended George Peabody College before attending Middle Tennessee State College where she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Mrs. Dean taught the hearing impaired three years in Nashville and one year at Millneck School for the Deaf on Long Island, NY. She spent most of her teaching career teaching first grade at Bellwood Elementary School until her retirement in 1997. During her retirement, Mrs. Dean taught English as a Second Language for 13 years at First United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Dean is survived by her son, David Dean; nephew and nieces, Ronnie Wright and his wife Sheila, Vickie Young, and Beth Ryan; sister-in-law, Helen Wright; beloved cousins, Linda Croft and Helen Claughton; and a host of extended family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Charles Dean; brothers, George Wright, Marvin Wright, and Alex Wright, Jr.; nephew and niece, Walter Wright and Sue Ellen Hale; and sisters in law, Joyce Wright and Gloria Wright.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 265 W Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203 in memory of Mrs. Dean.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, September 30, 2024 from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon at First United Methodist Church Murfreesboro. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 30, 2024 at 12:00 noon at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

