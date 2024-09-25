OBITUARY: Mary Jean Clark

Mary Jean Clark, age 80, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2024.

She was born in Rutherford County to the late Carl Eugene and Mary Jo Short McCrory.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Edward “Eddie” Reed Clark and niece, Stephanie Clark.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Lynch and her husband Chris; grandsons, Dillon, Denton, and Dalton Lynch; sisters, Delinda McCrory Gay and her husband Terry and Billie Sue Bowman and her husband Robert; nephews, Jeff Howland and wife Tamela, Tim Howland and wife Bridget, Matt Clark; brother in law, Allen Clark and his wife Anne; several great-nephews, cousins, and many other family and close friends.

Mary was a graduate of Central High School in Murfreesboro and long-time member of First Baptist Church. She retired from Phillips Bookstore at Middle Tennessee State University after 25 years of service. She was also an avid MTSU Blue Raiders basketball fan. When she was not supporting her Blue Raiders, Mrs. Mary loved to cook and play cards and games with her family and grandkids. She was a proud Nana, having never missed a grandson’s party, ball game, golf match, or graduation. Mary was always looking for fun and ready to eat out. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, Nana, sister, aunt, and friend.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, October 5, 2024 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 10:00-12:00 PM. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

