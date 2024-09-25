OBITUARY: Peggie Spivey

Peggie Spivey, age 85 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 23, 2024, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was a native of Nashville and a daughter of the late William Lee Earls and Geneva Lucile Green Earls.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by siblings, Bud Earls, Catherine Harrison, Pearl Hunter, and JoAnn Pewitt.

Survivors include daughters, Sandra Neal and husband Terry, Tammy Layne, and Connie Burks; grandchildren, Jeramey Neal, Ethan Neal, Jonathan Geantt, Bryan Adkins, John Paul Williams, Alyha Burks, and Jamie Lee Burks; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Wanda Freeman; a brother, Jerry Earls; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Peggie was of the Baptist faith and retired from the Kroger Distribution Center after 20 years of service.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 pm Thursday, September 26, 2024, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook is available for the Spivey family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email