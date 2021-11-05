Robert Markum, age 91 of Murfreesboro died Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

He was a native of Cannon Co. and was preceded in death by his first wife Genella Markum and by his brother and sister-in-law Jim and Mildred Markum.

Mr. Markum was a member of Jefferson Pike Church of Christ, former member and deacon, and elder at Wingate Church of Christ and was a retired educator and had taught at Hillsboro High School and Ezell Harding.

He is survived by his wife 11 years of Imogene Green Markum; children, Robert Howard Markum Jr and wife Patsy, Brad Markum, Timothy Green and wife Yvonne; Grandchildren are Robert Howard III (Traci) Markum, Robert (Dana) Jackson, Steve (Lori) Eaton, Bobby (Kelli) McLamb, Hailey Markum. Great-grandchildren are Robert Howard Markum IV, Benton and Celia Lamkin, Annsley, Eva and Lillian Eaton, and Mila McLamb; sister-in-law, Barbara Sue Hofferbert and husband Jerry; caregiver, Darlene Holland.

Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Brother Perry Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Woodbury; pallbearers will be Phillip Welch, Larry Crocker, Joe Poole, Rob Markum; Honorary pallbearers will be Pat and Claude Baker, B.J. and Brad Fuson and Jacks Scruggs. www.woodfinchapel.com