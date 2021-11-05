Pamela Hofer Varden, age 76 of Murfreesboro died Thursday, November 4, 2021.

She was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Hazel Perry Hofer.

Ms. Varden was a member of the Church of Christ and was retired from the State of Tennessee, avid Titans family.

She is survived by children; Charles Wayne Varden and wife Keri, and Edith Diane Taylor and husband Mark; four grandchildren; sister, Clara Williams; brothers; Daniel Hofer and wife Carol, Mike Hofer and wife Maryanna, David Hofer and wife Sharron.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation. www.woodfinchapel.com