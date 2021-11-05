Irvin Eugene Cortez, age 68, was born in San Jose, California on November 19, 1952 and while living in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, he entered into the presence of his Savior on October 24, 2021.

Irvin was a devoted follower of Christ for 50 years. He was the faithful husband to Rebecca Cortez, his wife of 45 years. He was the steadfast father to his children, Renee and Charles Grazer, Robert and Jennifer Cortez, and Rachael Adamis. He was the beloved Pops/Papa to his 10 grandchildren (listed in age order): Arianna, Mercedes, Caitlin, Mia, Elijah, Isaiah, Micah, Charla, Anthony, and Noah.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation. A chapel service will be 12:00 PM November 4, 2021, at Jennings & Ayers with Josh Camacho officiating. Graveside service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery (519 Greenland Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37139) with family and friends serving as active pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com for the family. Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation. 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 615-893-2422.