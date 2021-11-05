Douglas Arthur Holmstrom, age 76 of Murfreesboro died Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

He was a native of Wisconsin and was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Holmstrom and Joyce Olson Holmstrom.

Mr. Holmstrom was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam Conflict. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with two Bronze Stars, and the Army Commendation Medal. Mr. Holmstrom had worked as an Interior Designer for retail stores.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Wanda Baines Holmstrom; children, Keri Holmstrom, Sandy Hale and husband Tim, Suzanne Dunlap and husband Will; granddaughters, Lauren Kean and husband Josh, Sarah Hale.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Immanuel Baptist Church. Celebration of Life Saturday at 1:00 PM Immanuel Baptist Church with Brother Dave Brown officiating.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of the cremation www.woodfinchapel.com