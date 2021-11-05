Maxine Daniels Moore, age 80, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, November 1, 2021.

Formerly of Worthington, Ohio, and native of southern Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Zenith Daniels. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Donnie Daniels.

Mrs. Moore is survived by her husband Jim, daughter Pamela, and son Michael (Trista) Moore, and grandchildren Pearl and Wyatt.

Visitation will be held at Grace Polaris Church, 8225 Worthington Galena Rd., Westerville, Ohio on Tuesday, November 9th, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a memorial service immediately following. A family graveside service will proceed at Sugar Tree Ridge cemetery.

A 1963 graduate of Otterbein University with a B.A. in Social Work, Mrs. Moore was involved in Kappa Phi Omega and active on the basketball team. Mrs. Moore was a faithful member of Grace Polaris Church and was involved with Heartbeat International, Junior Achievement, Friends In Action International, Vacation Bible School, Spirit of Love singing group, and organizer of the Colonial Hills block parties and parades. She enjoyed singing southern gospel, gardening, and fellowship with friends and family. Maxine will be remembered for her love and dedication to Jesus Christ and her passionate desire to glorify Him in everything she did.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Adams Place of Murfreesboro for their outstanding care and love given to Mrs. Moore.

