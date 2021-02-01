Robert Little, age 72 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on January 27, 2021. He was born in Pikeville, KY to the late Wilburn and Dixie Cable Little. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Sharron Ann Little, and a brother, Glen Dean Little.

Mr. Little is survived by his children, Makisha Davis and her husband J.R. and Aarron Little; grandchildren, Corey, Andrew, and Benjiman Davis, and Emily and Ann Little; and brothers, Billy Ray, Ronnie, James Larry, Timothy Wayne, and Kenneth Eugene Little.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, January 29, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral service beginning at 6:00 PM. Taylor Little will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Little’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.