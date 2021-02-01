Cecil Eugene Paul, age 93 of LaVergne, TN, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021. A native of Davidson County, Tn, he was on January 31, 1927 to the late John and Ruth Phillips Paul. Mr. Paul was also preceded in death by his wife, Frances Marie Warpool Paul, brothers, Jim and Howard Paul, and sisters, Frances Montgomery, Rachel Thomas, and Roxie St.Cyr.

Mr. Paul is survived by his sons, Doug Paul and his wife Marsha of Smyrna, TN, Robert Paul of LaVergne, TN; daughters, Deborah Bingham and her husband Mike of Murfreesboro, TN, Karen Biggs of LaVergne, TN; brother, Phillip Paul of Columbia, TN; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Mr. Paul was a member of LaVergne Church of Christ and was a WW II US Army veteran.

