Mr. Donald “Duane” Haddock, age 65, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

He was born in Selmer, TN to the late Carl and Jean Cody Haddock. Mr. Haddock was a 1974 graduate of Bradshaw High School in Florence, AL where he was a standout on the football team. He retired after nearly 40 years from Nissan in quality control as a team leader. Mr. Haddock enjoyed Alabama football and tinkering around and talking about cars.

Mr. Haddock is survived by his children, Donnie Robinson, Matthew Haddock, Cody Haddock, Tashina Haddock, and Lorelei Haddock; brother, Dwight Haddock; sister, Deloris Lee; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly miss by all who knew him and was a family man who was still well thought of by many.

Graveside services will be Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2:00pm at Mapleview Cemetery. The family requests Mr. Haddock by honored by wearing Alabama colors.

www.woodfinchapel.com