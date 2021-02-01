Dewey Wayne Underhill, age 86, of Murfreesboro passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021.

He was a graduate of Warren County in McMinnville where he was a member of the varsity basketball team. He served in the United States Air Force as a medic and ambulance driver. Wayne was an active member at the Sharpsville Church of Christ. He enjoyed traveling around the country, riding horses, camping, and most of all spending time with his family. He always supported his Oakland High School Patriots sports teams.

Wayne was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend who always looked for the best in people. Preceded in death by his parents, Ethel Bernice McDougal & Willie James Underhill; James Lemuel Underhill, JW Underhill and his grandson Isaac Nelson.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Polly Underhill; daughters, Tina Davenport and her husband Mark, and Christy Underhill; grandchildren, Randall Crockett, Trey Holt, Trevor Davenport, Kinsey Davenport, Olivia Davenport, and Miguel Espinosa; and great grandchildren, Eliana Hernandez, Khloe Hernandez, and Ariella Avila.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with the funeral service following at 2:00 PM. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro with Military Honors.

The family would like to thank the medical staff at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital for all their help and care.