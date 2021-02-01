Evelyn Marie Pruitt, age 64 of Lascassas, TN passed away on January 27, 2021. She was born in Rutherford County to the late Thomas and Marie Nickens. Mrs. Pruitt is survived by her husband, David Pruitt; children, Tammy Renee Campbell and husband Brent and Ross Pruitt and wife Teanna; grandchildren, Beau Campbell and Jeremiah, Wyatt, and Lucas Pruitt; siblings, Harry Nickens, Thomas Nickens and wife Terri Lynn, and Gail England and husband Eddie; and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Pruitt retired after 37 years from Better Built Aluminum. She was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed having fun with her friends, but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, January 29, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with burial to follow at Mapleview Cemetery. Jeff Hollingshead will officiate.

The family would like to thank Terri Lynn and Hunter Nickens for the loving care they gave Mrs. Pruitt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Pruitt’s memory to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.