Detectives need assistance identifying two females who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of perfume and cologne from Walgreens, 3010 S. Church Street, January 18, 2021.

The suspects asked the clerk to open the fragrance case, stating they were getting late Christmas gifts. The two suspects began placing cologne and perfume into two baskets, valued at $4,174. The individuals then requested cigarettes, and when the cashier turned around to get them, they left the business without paying.

If you know who these two females are, please contact Detective Dominik Riley at 629-201-5613 or email at [email protected]