OBITUARY: Robert Blakemore Childress

Robert Blakemore Childress, age 95 of Murfreesboro went to be with his Lord, and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

He was a native of Sharon, TN and was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Charlene McMinn Childress who died in 2013; his parents, Benjamin Otis Childress, and Jennie Allen Childress.

Mr. Childress was a member of Hillview Baptist Church and was retired from the State of Tennessee as Associate Warden of the Tennessee State Prison for Men. Following his retirement, he was “Mr. Bob” for many years serving in the Mother’s Day out of the Church at Harpeth Heights. He was a beloved “Dado” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Childress is survived by his daughters; Candee McGreevy, Carol Ruckart and her husband Steve, grandchildren; Rachel Wiles and her husband Brad, Katelyn Fuson and her husband Chad, Adam McGreevy, and wife Maiya; great-grandchildren; Timothy, Bella, Willa, LJ, Melanie, Thea; brother Andy Childress and wife Sandy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hillview Baptist Church Building Fund; 3113 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN., 37130; or, Smile Train: The World’s Largest Cleft Charity www.donate.smiletrain.org

Visitation will be 12Noon until 1:00 PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service at 1:00 PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/