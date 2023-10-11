Nashville Predators Fall to Lightning on Opening Night

By
Michael Carpenter
After falling behind early and battling back to tie the score three times in the final period, the Nashville Predators ultimately began the 2023-24 season with a 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday at Amalie Arena.

PREDS STANDOUTS

  • O’Reilly’s goal was the 257th of his career and his first as a member of the Predators. O’Reilly also led all Preds forwards with 21:59 of ice time.
  • Forsberg (2a) and O’Reilly (1g-1a) tied for the Preds lead in points with two apiece.
  • Gustav Nyquist recorded his first point as a member of the Predators with an assist on Novak’s power-play goal.

The Predators return to Nashville to host the Seattle Kraken in Thursday’s home opener at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, with the game broadcast on Bally Sports South and 102.5 The Game.

Source: Nashville Predators

