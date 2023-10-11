Lipscomb Outlasts Belmont in 26th Men’s Soccer Battle of the Boulevard

October 10, 2023 – Returning to Nashville Tuesday night at the Lipscomb Soccer Complex, the Belmont University men’s soccer team suffered a 4-2 comeback defeat in an intense Battle of the Boulevard matchup against nearby rival Lipscomb University.

The Bruins entered the match riding a three-match win streak.

Belmont (6-4-2) put together a great first-half performance in the non-conference contest, taking an advantage with graduate forward Case Cox scoring in the opening 30 minutes. However, the Bisons (6-2-3) knotted things up via forward Tyrese Spicer in the second half before the Bruins regained the lead off the foot of senior midfielder Sam Rowan .

Denied twice by the woodwork, Belmont could not separate itself by more than a goal and was outperformed by Lipscomb’s offensive firepower in the final ten minutes of play.

Source: Belmont Sports

More Sports News