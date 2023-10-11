Lipscomb Outlasts Belmont in 26th Men’s Soccer Battle of the Boulevard

October 10, 2023 – Returning to Nashville Tuesday night at the Lipscomb Soccer Complex, the Belmont University men’s soccer team suffered a 4-2 comeback defeat in an intense Battle of the Boulevard matchup against nearby rival Lipscomb University.
The Bruins entered the match riding a three-match win streak.
Belmont (6-4-2) put together a great first-half performance in the non-conference contest, taking an advantage with graduate forward Case Cox scoring in the opening 30 minutes. However, the Bisons (6-2-3) knotted things up via forward Tyrese Spicer in the second half before the Bruins regained the lead off the foot of senior midfielder Sam Rowan.
Denied twice by the woodwork, Belmont could not separate itself by more than a goal and was outperformed by Lipscomb’s offensive firepower in the final ten minutes of play.