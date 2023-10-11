Domino’s is Giving Away Free Emergency Pizzas!

When life gives you lemons, Domino’s gives you free pizza. Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, is introducing Domino’s Emergency Pizza: a program that offers a free medium two-topping pizza to customers to use whenever they need it most.

“Perhaps you burned dinner, the power went out or maybe your in-laws just dropped in without notice – whatever your emergency situation, Domino’s believes a free pizza can make anything better,” said Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president – chief brand officer. “Why did we launch Domino’s Emergency Pizza? With so much uncertainty in everyday life, we believe everyone needs a pizza pick-me-up at some point! The hardest part may just be deciding when to use your Emergency Pizza!”

Any Domino’s customer who places a qualifying online order can earn an Emergency Pizza from now through Feb. 11, 2024. Customers can then redeem it from their Domino’s Rewards account. Domino’s recently launched Domino’s Rewards, its new and improved loyalty program, which gives members even more opportunities to earn and redeem points, as well as exclusive access to member-only deals like Emergency Pizza.

How to Earn and Redeem a Domino’s Emergency Pizza

Place a delivery order online, or a digital carryout order of $7.99 or more. Customers will automatically earn a Domino’s Emergency Pizza after the order goes through.

To claim their Domino’s Emergency Pizza, customers must sign into or join Domino’s Rewards within seven days.

They should then visit the “My Deals & Rewards” page under their Domino’s Rewards account to redeem their Emergency Pizza within 30 days.

To sign up for Domino’s Rewards, visit dominos.com/rewards . For more information about Domino’s Emergency Pizza program, visit dominos.com/emergencypizza .

Domino’s Emergency Pizzas are not valid for redemption on Oct. 31, Dec. 31 or Feb. 11. A Handmade Pan Pizza may be redeemed for an additional charge.

Source: Restaurant News