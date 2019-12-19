Ricky Lynn Warrick, age 62 of Lebanon, TN, passed away Monday December 16, 2019. He was a native of Rutherford County. Ricky was preceded in death by his mother Jewell Dean Warrick and a sister, Annette Warrick.

Ricky is survived by his daughter, Toshia Ridings and her husband Justin of Lewis Center, OH; son, Chad Warrick of New York; father, Frank W. Warrick of Lebanon, TN; brothers, Freddie Warrick of Alexandria TN, Kenneth Warrick and his wife Annette of Murfreesboro, TN, and Billy Warrick of Lebanon, TN; sister, Lisa Carter and her husband Doug of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Ethan Warrick, Jay Abdo, Malakai Warrick, and Bechler Ridings.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the Annex Building of Science Hill Church of Christ, 8120 John Bragg Highway Readyville, TN 37149.

An online guestbook for the Warrick family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

