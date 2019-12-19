The sunflower in the Wild Child Boutique logo stands out like the sun on a chilly evening driving down Medical Center Parkway. There is something about it that is immediately inviting, just like the small shop inside.

Once just a hair salon, which is still located in the back of the space, Wild Child Boutique offers an array of fashion-forward clothing for babies, toddlers, and women. With the original idea of just providing a place to find cool clothing for babies and toddlers that owner Marla Bowman found missing in the area, it grew into a shop carrying both. There are some really cute items for baby boys, also.

1 of 7

“My clients love the baby clothes, little girls’ outfits, and gifts,” said Bowman. “They like them because they are different.”

Baby gift sets from Kissy Kissy are one of the most popular items she carries for kids. The company limits the number of stores allowed to carry their merchandise within a region, and Wild Child is one of the chosen few. Bowman makes a point of looking for kids’ items that she loves that can’t be found anywhere else in Murfreesboro.

She takes the same approach with the items she carries for women, but she also carries some basics that just fit great, like YMI colored stretch denim jeans. At just $29 each, they are a steal and the variety means everyone is sure to find a pair that appeals. Styles range from ripped to rippling with tone on tone animal printed black skinnies.

Another hot item in the shop is her stadium bags: Clear plastic with trims like uber vogue snake prints or University of Tennessee orange. She also carries handbags from Carol Hill and VAAN & Company mini bags made from distressed leather scraps from the clothing industry. Something Bowman loves because they keep the scraps from going to the dump.

Fuzzy coats are another big seller, and perfect for the plummeting temperatures. Match one of the coats with a statement sweater. Bowman carries lots of great sweaters from one that is vibrant red with ruffled rumba dancer sleeves to v-necked distressed tunic sweaters that have been blowing out the doors.

Fashion is not new to Bowman. “When my daughters were little,” Bowman said, “I used to sew clothes and sell them to friends and to small boutiques. Then when boutiques started closing in 2008, I became a teacher and taught. Last year I decided I wanted to do something different and return to what I really love to do. Sam gave me the opportunity.”

Sam is Sam Finney, the owner of Wild Child Hair Salon that is located in the back of the shop. Bowman was a client and one day they began discussing what to do at the front of his shop because he too wanted to make a change.

The transformation of the space became a family affair. All of the wood comes from an old farmhouse belonging to the Bowman’s, and Finney made the main desk from a design created by Bowman. Bowman’s family helped put the rest of the space together.

“I wanted to create a place that was warm and inviting with a touch of rustic charm,” said Bowman.

Right now, she is concentrating on keeping the shelves stocked for the holiday season, but in the Spring she hopes to add clothing for girls aged seven through 14.

As one happy customer says on the Wild Child Facebook page, “Such a wonderful and quaint place to shop. Great atmosphere and very reasonably priced. I’ll definitely be back for more shopping!”

Wild Child Boutique

2018 Medical Center Parkway, Suite C-1

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 410-7222

www.facebook.com/WildChildMboro

Hours: 10:00 am until 6:00 pm Monday through Saturday

Closed Sunday