Maxine Lucille Lucero Crisp, age 75 of Murfreesboro, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Stonecrest Medical Center.

Survivors include children, Bob Crisp Jr, Lynette Grant, Don Crisp, and Ramon Vargas; grandchildren, Jesse Crisp, JD Crisp, Ashley Nelson, Soraya Vargas; great grandchild, Aurora Nelson; sibilings, Jerry, Sandy, Maureen, Clifford, Chris, Rovan; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Crisp was born in Denver, Colorado, then lived a good part of her life in Ohio, but in 1990 moved to Murfreesboro, Tennessee where she called home. She retired from Whirlpool but most recently worked for Dell. She was a Christian and a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved to spend time with her family and had such a kind heart and spirit. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A memorial graveside service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Nashville National Cemetery.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel and an online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com