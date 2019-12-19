Obituaries

Maxine Lucille Lucero Crisp, age 75 of Murfreesboro, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Stonecrest Medical Center.

Survivors include children, Bob Crisp Jr, Lynette Grant, Don Crisp, and Ramon Vargas; grandchildren, Jesse Crisp, JD Crisp, Ashley Nelson, Soraya Vargas; great grandchild, Aurora Nelson;  sibilings, Jerry, Sandy, Maureen, Clifford, Chris, Rovan; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Crisp was born in Denver, Colorado, then lived a good part of her life in Ohio, but in 1990 moved to Murfreesboro, Tennessee where she called home. She retired from Whirlpool but most recently worked for Dell. She was a Christian and a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved to spend time with her family and had such a kind heart and spirit. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A memorial graveside service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Nashville National Cemetery.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel and an online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

