Richard Edward Eugene McCutcheon, age 73 formerly of Smyrna, TN, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. A native of Nashville, TN, he was the son of the late James Charles Ollie McCutcheon and Hattie Mae Williams McCutcheon. Mr. McCutcheon was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Faye Dalton McCutcheon who died April 26, 2020 and sisters, Willie Sue Williams and Sandra Ann Malone.

Mr. McCutcheon is survived by his son, Anthony “Tony” McCutcheon and his wife Kim of McMinnville, TN; daughter, Sheryl Burnett of Smyrna, TN; brother, James Charles “J. C.” McCutcheon of Liberty, TN; sisters, Dorothy “Dot” Denny of Portland, TN, Mary Dean May of Shelbyville, TN, Linda Mae Adams of Smyrna, TN, and Brenda Jane Crossland of Smyrna, TN; grandchildren, Chuck Haynes and his wife Emily, Lori-Beth Toombs and her husband Randall, Tyler McCutcheon and his wife Cortlind, and Austin Burnett and his fiancé Terra; great-grandchildren, Madden, Loralee, Randy, Teller, Michael, Herbert, and Nevaeh.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Brother Greg Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mr. McCutcheon was a member of the Baptist Church and a retired home builder/remodeler.

