Mr. Charles Smart Williams, Jr age 96 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Charles Williams and Ida Parker. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Williams and granddaughter, Emily Hutsell.

He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Hilda Jean Williams; children, Barbara Blackaby and her husband Jim, Jerry Williams and his wife Cindy, and Debbie Hutsell; grandchildren, Randy Williams (Shannon Roberts), Kristi Arriaga and husband Rick, Connie Pickering and husband Brad, Terra Williams, Ashley Hutsell; great grandchildren, Dustin Williams, Kinsli Houck, Keaton Pickering; and great great grandchildren, Mary Alice Williams and Grayson Arriaga.

Charles served in the United States Army under General George Patton and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He worked at Robert Orr Sysco for 39 years. He loved spending time with his family. His favorite memories were going on vacation with his wife and children to Daytona Beach and the Great Smokey Mountains.

Once he retired he discovered many artistic talents such as, oil painting and wood working. He painted many beautiful landscape pictures and made many things while working in his wood workshop. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.

Private services will be held for the family of Mr. Charles Williams, Jr.

www.woodfinchapel.com