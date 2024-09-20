OBITUARY: Reba June Moore

Reba June Moore, age 85 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away September 16, 2024.

She was born on January 4, 1939 in Wilder, Tennessee.

She graduated from Wilder School and completed her education at Peabody College in Nashville. Reba’s first job and only place of employment was with Vanderbilt – Department of Psychiatry where she retired after 30+ years.

Reba was a devoted member in the Sam Davis Chapter of the Eastern Star where she held the position of Treasurer and Sunshine Lady. She was a long-time member of Tusculum Hills Baptist Church where she served many years in the nursery. She loved her Sunday School class and thoroughly enjoyed her once a month card parties. Reba enjoyed her many lunch and travel adventures with her friends. She frequently mentioned getting lost and loved talking about the new places they found along the way.

She is survived by her son, Joe Moore (Shannon); grandchildren, Shelby, Austin (Jennifer), and Sydney; great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Maverick; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Moore, Sr.; her parents, William Harley and Lennie Hood; a sister, Sue Moore; and a brother, Sam Hood.

Reba devoted herself to her family, nurturing and supporting them with unconditional love. She will be missed by so many.

Her family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been there with them during this difficult time.

Funeral services will be conducted by Dr. Paul Gunn on Friday, September 20, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. (visitation 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

