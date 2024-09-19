Top Stories From September 19, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for September 19, 2024.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more

2Jelly Roll and Kane Brown to Headline Nashville’s NYE Event

photo by Ryan Anderson/Alex Alvga

Known for an all-star lineup of country music superstars, NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH will return to Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park with award-winning, multi-Platinum recording star Kane Brown and Grammy® Award-nominated artist Jelly Roll. Read more

3Thousands of Platform Beds Sold at Amazon, Walmart Recalled

Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Lucid® is conducting a voluntary recall on a discontinued version of the Lucid Platform Bed with an Upholstered Square Tufted Headboard, manufactured between 2019 and 2021. Read more

4VIDEO: A Look at Murfreesboro Road Improvement Projects

Murfreesboro Public Infrastructure Executive Director Chris Griffith highlighted several road improvements during the recent Murfreesboro City Council Workshop, Sept. 12, 2024. Read more

5Nashville Boo at the Zoo is Back with a New Attraction

photo courtesy of Nashville Zoo

Spooky season is approaching and fall festivities are brewing. Nashville Zoo is back with its annual Boo at the Zoo, presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers. Read more

