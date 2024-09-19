Top Stories From September 19, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 19, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more
Known for an all-star lineup of country music superstars, NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH will return to Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park with award-winning, multi-Platinum recording star Kane Brown and Grammy® Award-nominated artist Jelly Roll. Read more
Lucid® is conducting a voluntary recall on a discontinued version of the Lucid Platform Bed with an Upholstered Square Tufted Headboard, manufactured between 2019 and 2021. Read more
Murfreesboro Public Infrastructure Executive Director Chris Griffith highlighted several road improvements during the recent Murfreesboro City Council Workshop, Sept. 12, 2024. Read more
Spooky season is approaching and fall festivities are brewing. Nashville Zoo is back with its annual Boo at the Zoo, presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers. Read more
