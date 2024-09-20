OBITUARY: Kishore Babu Pagadala

Kishore Babu Pagadala, age 45 of Smyrna passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

He was a native of Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, India and was preceded in death by his father, Balakrishnaiah Pagadala.

Mr. Pagadala was a computer software engineer and a devoted husband and father.

He is survived by his wife, Sucharitha Pagadala; son; Abhinav Pagadala; mother, Sugunamma Pagadala; four brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be on Sunday, September 22nd at 12 noon at Woodifn Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be on Sunday, September 22nd, at 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email