Randy Parmer age 60 of Smyrna died Tuesday February 23, 2021. He was a native of Douglas Georgia and was preceded in death by his parents, James Gerald Parmer, Montine Townsend Parmer.

Mr. Parmer was employed by Kroger in Smyrna and was lifelong member in the Church of the Nazarene. His service includes: Youth Pastor, Associate Pastor, Senior Pastor, and a member of The District NYI Council. Most recently served as an Associate Pastor at Smyrna Church of the Nazarene.

He is survived by his sister, Joy Moore and husband Paul; brother, Danny Parmer and wife Diandra; nephews, Brent Moore, Cory Moore, Caleb Parmer, Coen Parmer; nieces, Lindsey Stone, Amanda Finch, Kailey Parmer.

Visitation will be Friday 5:30PM to 8:30PM at Bethel Church of the Nazarene. Celebration of life service will be 2:00PM Saturday at Bethel Church of the Nazarene. www.woodfinchapel.net