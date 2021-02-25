Nearly 500 tons of salt was spread on the major roads and arteries of La Vergne last week as crews worked tirelessly to combat the winter storm. The City of La Vergne street department is now turning its focus to patching potholes that are popping up all over town.

Crews began repairing potholes beginning Tuesday, February 23 and will continue until all reported holes are filled. If you see a pothole please notify the Street Department by calling (615) 793-9891 or by reporting it on the City’s “Report a Concern” tracker on the website, www.lavergnetn.gov. Please be as specific as possible when filling out the form, providing the street address and nearest cross street. There’s also an option to allow you to include a photo.

Over the last week the seven street crew workers were on the clock for more than 500 work hours, salting roads and clearing snow. “Our guys worked very hard to do everything they could to keep the main roads and secondary roads clear,” says Public Works Manager Garlon Russell. “Now our attention is to fix up all the roads that were damaged by the ice storm as quickly and as safely as possible.”

For information on the La Vergne Street Department visit www.lavergnetn.gov, or contact Public Works Manager Garlon Russell at (615) 793-9891 or email [email protected]