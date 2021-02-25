SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is searching for Marcus Humes. Mr. Humes has active warrants for Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault.
On February 23, 2021, Mr. Humes met with two individuals in a parking lot, located at 11459 Old Nashville Highway, allegedly for the purpose of selling them a PlayStation 5. Mr. Humes pulled a gun on the victims and robbed them of the cash they intended to use to make the purchase.
Anyone who may know where Mr. Humes is located is asked to contact Detective Allan Nabours with Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5434 or [email protected].