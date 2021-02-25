Benjamin Michael Stemper, age 34, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN from a traumatic brain injury and liver failure.

Benjamin was born on November 19, 1986 in Loma Linda, CA to David and Lynette Stemper. He and his family moved to Yankton, SD in 1992. He graduated from Yankton High School in 2005. Benjamin was currently enrolled in the HVAC program at the Tennessee College of Applied Engineering in Murfreesboro, TN.

Ben enjoyed playing guitar, hunting & fishing, drawing, playing pool & Farkle and being with his family. In his younger years he was in Boy Scouts, loved playing baseball, riding ATV’s with his friends and hanging out with his brother. Ben was always eager to help anyone that he saw in need.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Cecil & Phyllis Stemper and Delbert, Anita & Wanda Wilhelms. He is survived by his parents, David & Lynette Stemper; brother, Ryan (Michelle) Stemper; and nephews, Elijah, Levi and Asher.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Family Worship Center.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 26th at 6:00 pm with visitation starting at 4:00 pm at the Woodfin Funeral Chapel at 1488 Lascassas Pike in Murfreesboro, TN. www.woodfinchapel.com