OBITUARY: Ralph Stone Coe

Ralph Stone Coe, age 85, passed away on February 26, 2024 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He retired as supervisor at Singer Distribution and former owner of Holmes Creek Boat Dock. Ralph was a member of Science Hill Church of Christ and served in the National Guard. He was always active in the Church and served many years as an Elder. Ralph loved to fish and spend time with his family.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Rymon and Pauline Stone Coe; and son, Ralph Darin Coe.

He is survived by the love of his life of 65 years, wife, Joyce Hall Coe; sons, Marty (Sandy) Coe, Troy Coe; brothers, Jimmy (Patti) Coe and E.C. (Vanessa) Coe; and grandchildren, Brandy Coe Seifert, Destiny Coe London, Amber (Michael) Richard, Tyler (Carlie) Coe, Hunter and Jackson Coe; and great-grandchildren, Eleanor Richard, Hank Richard, Riley Coe and Kennedy Coe.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Friday, March 1, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Nickey Nichols officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Science Hill Church of Christ Building Fund.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

