If You’re Looking for Cabinets, You’re Looking for French’s!

Choosing the right partner for your custom cabinet needs is essential to producing spaces with the function and aesthetic you envision, as well as the quality your customers deserve. When you collaborate with a skilled and reputable cabinet company like French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc, you can rest assured that your interior design concepts will be translated into exquisite cabinets that seamlessly integrate with your overall design scheme.

Don’t compromise your vision. Here’s why so many of the area’s top interior designers choose to work with French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc:

Endless Options

If you have a vision, French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc has the cabinets to make it a reality! With price points from mid-range to bespoke luxury, French’s can deliver custom cabinets in virtually any style and finish to fit your interior designs. French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc offers the following cabinet products:

Rutt HandCrafted Cabinetry ~ This is French’s luxury cabinet line for clients unaccustomed to compromise. Rutt offers fully custom inset and frameless cabinets, with finishes and options limited only to your imagination!

Mouser Cabinetry ~ Mouser is a household name in the custom cabinet market with a strong reputation for quality. This luxury brand offers custom paint colors, finishes, and multiple options for framed, frameless, or inset designs.

Crestwood ~ This is French’s fine custom cabinet line, offering unlimited paint color options, as well as inset, overlay, and frameless cabinets.

Wynnbrooke ~ French’s frameless cabinet line with a wide range of standard door styles and colors, as well as an extended premium color offering.

Koch Classic ~ Koch is French’s framed cabinet line. Koch Classic offers a wide range of standard door styles and colors.

French’s is proud to offer only American-made cabinets that come with a limited lifetime warranty on both construction and finish, ensuring your clients will be satisfied with their cabinets for years to come!

Experienced Cabinet Designers

With more than 22 years of providing exceptional results, the kitchen and bath designers at French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc are experts in their field. You won’t find a cabinet supplier with a better reputation than French’s. They have hundreds of satisfied customers, which include many repeat clients and trade professionals.

The kitchen and bath designers at French’s value their partnerships with local interior designers and contractors and believe these relationships are integral to the success of their business. The collaboration between professionals ensures an end result that is aesthetically pleasing while providing maximum functionality. We welcome you to reach out to us on your next project!

Shorter Lead Times

Your goal is to provide an exceptional result for your clients in a timely fashion. It can be frustrating to experience delays when scheduling vendors and additional trade professionals.

French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc provides shorter lead times than other area cabinet makers, allowing you to feel confident about the design schedule you present to your clients. While French’s lead times currently range from seven to ten weeks, other companies may need six months to a full year to prepare your custom cabinets.

Choose French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC for Your Next Custom Design

Join the list of satisfied trade professionals when you choose French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc for your next interior design, build, or remodeling project. As cabinet designers with high standards and an eye for detail, the team at French’s will exceed your expectations and delight your clients.

