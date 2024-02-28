OBITUARY: John Ervin Baxter

John Ervin Baxter, age 66, passed away on February 25, 2024 at his residence.

He was born in Rutherford County and retired from Eddie Baxter Construction as a mason.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Rachel Lee Victory Baxter; brothers, Dorris Baxter, Jerry Baxter, Charlie Baxter and Horace Baxter.

He is survived by son, Jonathon Cody Baxter; brother, Eddie Baxter; and sisters, Connie (Tom) Reed and Rhonda Harris.

Visitation will be10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 29, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jim Clardy officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

