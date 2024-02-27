Top 5 Stories From February 27, 2024

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from February 27, 2024.

1Middle Tennessee Electric Makes Large Tax Payments to Local Governments

 

This year, MTE paid more than $8.3 million total to local governments in its service area. Read more.

2Smyrna Police Search for Dollar Store Shoplifter

Smyrna Police

 

The Smyrna Police Department seeks to identify the suspect pictured above from a Dollar General Store theft on 2/18/24. Read More.

3Beau Cheval Offers Weddings on Historic Land

Photo supplied by Beau Cheval.

 

With February being National Wedding Month, it is the perfect time to start looking for a unique venue. Beau Cheval offers just that. Read More.

4Students Enjoy STEM-ulating Time at Regional Science Olympiad at MTSU

Middle school students use a marble as they begin to compete in the Roller Coaster event during the Regional Science Olympiad Saturday, Feb. 17, in the Middle Tennessee State University Science Building. About 300 combined middle school and high school students, 70 volunteers and 50 teachers and parents attended the event. (MTSU photo by Cat Curtis Murphy)

 

By day’s end — from the super competitive events held in the morning and afternoon to the always exciting awards ceremony — the recent Regional Science Olympiad at Middle Tennessee State University sent nine teams to the upcoming State Science Olympiad. Read More.

5Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through March 2, 2024

Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through March 2, 2024

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of February 26 through March 2, 2024. Read more.

