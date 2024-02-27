Vols Golfer Wins Wolfpack Individual Title in Dominant Fashion

RALEIGH, N.C. – February 25, 2024 – Tennessee redshirt freshman Bruce Murphy captured his first career individual title by eight strokes at the Wolfpack Individual Sunday after shooting 11-under overall.

The Atlanta, Georgia, native registered a bogey-free 2-under 69 in round one and sat tied for third and one back of the lead heading into Sunday’s final round.

Murphy put on more steam in round two and fired a bogey-free 7-under 28 on the front nine, and a 2-under 34 on the back nine to shoot a 9-under 62. The second-round score from Murphy ties for the second-best 18-hole score in relation to par in program history.

Additionally, Murphy is the first Vol golfer to shoot 9-under in a single round since Jack Smith in 2015.

Throughout the weekend, Murphy led the field in birdies (12) and pars (23), with 10 of those birdies coming in the second round alone.

In addition to Murphy’s individual win, Josh Hill and Jean-Philippe Parr also competed individually for the Vols, finishing tied for third and tied for ninth, respectively.

FINAL LEADERBOARD

1. Bruce Murphy, 69-62—131 (-11)

T3. Josh Hill, 68-72—140 (-2)

T9. Jean-Philippe Parr, 73-71—244 (+2)

Source: UT Sports