Peggy Jean Williams Wilson of Murfreesboro passed away on July 18, 2020 at the age of 73. Peggy was a high school basketball star in Shelbyville and up until her death, could beat most people playing in the backyard, definitely made 3 pointers for fun. Peggy then attended and graduated from MTSU. She worked as a medical transcriptionist until she retired.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Sewell Williams and Annie Mae Edwards Williams; brothers, Howard, Jesse, and Jim Williams; and sisters, Dessie Jordan, Evelyn Hall and Effie Brinkley.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Joe Wilson of 50 years; son, Scott Wilson; daughter, Jennifer(Casey) Vaughn; grandchildren, Kelsie and Makensie Vaughn; brothers, John and Hank Williams; sisters, Ann Williams and Gail Dixon.

Peggy will be cremated under the care of Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

We will have a release of butterflies in her memory at a later time due to the pandemic.

The family would like to thank Alive Hospice for the care and love they gave during this time.

MISS ME BUT LET ME GO

When I come to the end of the road

And the sun has set for me

I want no rites in a gloom-filled room

Why cry for a soul set free?

Miss me a little-but not too long

And not with your head bowed low

Remember the love that we once shared

Miss me-but let me go

For this is a journey that we all must take

And each must go alone.

It’s all part of the Master’s plan

A step on the road to home

When you are lonely and sick of heart

Go to the friends we know

And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds

Miss me but let me go.

Author: Christina Georgina Rossetti