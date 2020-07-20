Leonard Earl Omer, age 75 of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully at home on July 18, 2020. A native of Clay, KY, he is preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him as their own, Elbe and Emma Harris; and parents, John Omar and Emma Sue Harris.

Mr. Omer is survived by his wife of 52 years, Beverly Needs Omer; son, Brian Omer; cousin who was like a brother, John Heldreth and his wife April; nieces and nephew, Marcy Cherry and husband Jeff, Ali Cummings, her husband Samuel, and their son Weston, and Audie Cherry and wife Tori; sister-in-law, Janet Brunson; brothers-in-law, Wayne Needs and wife Pat, and Kenneth Needs and wife Kay; and numerous friends.

Mr. Omer was a 50+ year member of IUofE Local 181, and was a member of the Jachin Lodge No. 739 in Clay, KY. He retired from Jones Brothers after 28 years of service as a crane operator.

Donations may be made in Mr. Omer’s memory to the Jachin Lodge No. 739, PO Box 393, Clay, KY 42404.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel with graveside service to be held at a later date in KY.