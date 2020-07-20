In the arms of the angels, Judith Irene Hasselbacher succumbed to cancer July 19th, 2020 at the age of 71.

She was born in East Tennessee, and lived most of her life in Nashville where she was surrounded by family and friends. In high school she was a cheerleader and homecoming attendant. She was an extraordinary dancer, later teaching dance at Arthur Murray dance studio. She was extremely fashionable, a marathon shopper, and enjoyed decorating for herself and her family, but was proudest of owning two Harley Davidson’s and riding thousands of miles across America. That was the greatest adventure of her life.

She enjoyed a successful career in banking and as an office manager for doctor’s offices and American Airlines.

She was a great humanitarian and cared very deeply for animals, and minorities, and fought hard against prejudice and injustice.

She is survived by her husband John, and children Dana, Jill, Chris, Brian and her loving Chihuahua Harley, who will miss her every day for the rest of their lives.

