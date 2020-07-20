Mark A. Whicker Sr. age 59, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2020. A native of Lincoln Park, MI, he was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Whicker; sisters, Gretchen Whicker and Greta Whicker; and step-father, Vince Dunlap.

A Funeral Mass will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church .

He is survived by his wife, Mona Liza Segun Whicker; children, Melissa (Josh) Stewart, Christopher Whicker, Nadine (Spencer) Gibbs; Joshua (Tamara) Whicker; and Mark A. Whicker, Jr; mother, Ruth Ann Dunlap; brothers, Geoffrey (Carrie) Whicker and James (Terry) Whicker; sisters, Debbie Brubaker, Stephanie (Randy) Krueger, Vicki (Mark) Barich, Patty (Ken) Sellers, Cathy (Rudy) Colunga, and Marion (Kelly Kubany) Whicker; eight grandchildren, Lexis, Jacob, Elizabeth, Naomi, Gabriel, Micah, Daemeon, and Broderick; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mark was a member of St Rose of Lima Catholic Church. For many years he was forklift operator with General Motors. He enjoyed shooting billiards, bowling and singing karaoke. He loved his dogs very much and enjoyed going places and being with his family.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.