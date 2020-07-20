SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance in locating an individual wanted for aggravated arson and additional pending charges.

On July 19, 2020, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Roosevelt Robinson IV set fire to his ex-girlfriend’s home. The female and her children were in the residence at the time.

Robinson was last seen driving a 2012 silver Hyundai Sonata with temporary tags. Mr. Robinson is believed to be in the Nashville area.

Anyone with information about this incident or the location of the suspect is asked to call your local police department. This suspect is considered dangerous; do not approach him, call local law enforcement.

