OBITUARY: Peggy Ann Tassey Carroll

Mrs. Peggy Ann Tassey Carroll, age 91, of LaVergne, TN passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, January 25, 2024.

She was born in Rutherford County, TN to the late Dennis Ward Tassey and Ann Tessey Hoover.

Mrs. Carroll worked in bookkeeping for GMAC and was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. She was a grandmother to everyone. Mrs. Carroll was quite the renaissance woman; she mowed her own lawn, worked on her car, and made the best pies and jams.

Mrs. Carroll is survived by her grandchildren; Joseph Carroll and his wife Genista, Rebekah Brady and her husband Brandon, Luke Carroll and his wife Courtney, and Elizabeth Nisewander and her husband Chase; eleven great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Doris Carroll; sister-in-law, Barbara Tassey; and a host of extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Wilson Carroll; son, Dennis Carroll; and brother, Vernon Tassey.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, February 2, 2024 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Saturday, February 3, 2024 from 10:00 am until 12:00noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 12:00noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 2:00 pm in Woodlawn Memorial Park. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

